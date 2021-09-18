An estimated 14,000 migrants, many of them from Haiti, have gathered at the U.S. border town of Del Rio, Texas.
Migrants from Haiti have traveled more than 1,900 miles to the Texas border town to try to enter the U.S.
It is another challenge for President Joe Biden after the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan — including the Pentagon’s admission on Friday that a drone strike did not kill terrorists but instead killed an Afghan who worked for a California nonprofit and his family.
As many as seven children, including ones as young as ages 2 and 3, died in the drone strike. Those lives matter. So, do the lives of the migrants at the border.
The deadly Afghan drone strike and the surge of Haitians flooding into Texas are both symptoms of long-term American policies that have stretched across Republican and Democratic presidential administrations.
The U.S. has relied on drones across the past several administrations. The drone strikes have significant civilian costs — as exhibited by the deadly August strike in Kabul.
We worry about how many other drone strikes killed more kids than terrorists. It is also sobering that this bipartisan policy has not come under more scrutiny.
The U.S. immigration system and border security also still needs to be fixed. That has been talked about for years.
But there is a bigger backdrop of the economic and situations in places such as Haiti, Central America and Mexico that propels migration surges into the U.S. These countries do not exist in a vacuum. They are under the American sphere of influence economically and politically.
Past American political and military interventions, lack of investments in those markets and a contemporary penchant for cheap immigrant labor have helped propel migration surges and contributed to those countries troubles with poverty, corruption and crime.
There is also evidence that immigration increases are happening after natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. That certainly links changes to the climate, including rising sea levels and more frequent and intense hurricanes and tornados to the immigration issues.
Larger migrations have recently happened after tropical storms hit Central America and most recently after an earthquake, hurricane and presidential assassination hit Haiti earlier this year.
We shouldn’t ignore these signs.
Many of the migrants are fleeing poverty, gangs and lack of opportunity.The problem is the flow of illegal drugs, including deadly fentanyl, and human trafficking (including the exploitation of women and children) that also enters the U.S. during these border surges. Fentanyl is a main driver of deadly overdoes on the Shore and across the country.
Immigration — like COVID vaccines and masks and so much else — is cast as a partisan issue or a Trump vs. Biden issue.
We have to deal with the abject poverty, gangs and an eroded social fabric in Haiti, Central America and Mexico as part of immigration reforms.
That is a mighty lift and has to be balanced with needed investments here in the U.S. including on the Eastern Shore.
Still, we have to find solutions that address the entire migration question. Otherwise, there will be more surges like the one in Del Rio.
