The failure of the Senate Democrats on Tuesday to advance their voting and election bill shows the tenuous nature of their hold on the upper house, and it forecasts the continuance of election controversy and reactions.
The unsuccessful conclusion on the bill was likely forgone based on the Dems’ inability to do away with the filibuster, and the groundswell of public outcry to force 10 GOP senators to cross the aisle allow the bill to come to the floor never came.
The lack of support from a sufficient number of moderate Senate Dems to eliminate the filibuster, and the lack of support from any 60 senators to override the filibuster on contentious bills means the left is stuck between the proverbial rock and a hard place until the midterms, despite the 50-50 split and the Vice President’s tie-breaking vote.
Even worse for any prospect of near term civic harmony, it means the nation is in for an ongoing ruckus of post-election arguments.
Controversy over the 2020 presidential election’s outcome is nothing new, but it haunts contemporary politics, with former President Donald Trump’s legal challenges involving the Supreme Court, and the two most recent elections being fraught with intense and partisan criticism and complaints about election integrity.
Between allegations of Russian interference in 2016, and other allegations of irregularities in 2020, the nation is locked in a confrontational mode. That does not include some progressives’ consternation over establishment Democrats maneuvers against Bernie Sanders during the last two elections.
So, the two sides have dug in like the great armies on the Western Front of the Great War, and just like those foes launched massive and costly offensives for little to no territorial gains, we’re in for more deal bluster and acrimony.
The first major offensives are certainly underway, with the move in several red states to change voting laws, and the now apparently defunct counterattack of the aforementioned Senate voting bill to preempt such changes, following the unsuccessful charge of the no filibuster brigade.
The good news is the process, while loud and stress-inducing, promises to be an avenue to a less frenetic political world.
Voters across the spectrum should be thrilled their state and national leaders are going on record with votes on a wide variety of bills and procedures. Despite all the bluster and continued focus on Trump, we can find a balance between election integrity and avoiding voter fraud and ample and needed access to voting rights.
Voters should press Republicans on restrictive policies that disenfranchise minority and lower-income voters. They should also press Democrats on how to avoid fraud and irregularities.
It’s painful now, but we have to trust our system to chew up and digest these controversies. If bad measures are introduced, and worse yet made law, we have to trust the democratic constitutional mechanism (including the judicial branch) to make corrections.
The stalemate won’t last forever. We must work our way through it the best we can.
