U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday shows there was very limited population growth on the Eastern Shore from 2010 to 2020.
The 2020 census data shows the Shore is home to 456,815 residents — up 1.7% from 2010.
Talbot and Dorchester counties had slight drops in population while Kent County saw a 4.9% drop. Queen Anne’s County gained 4.3% or just over 2,000 residents, according to the new population counts. Caroline County was flat with the biggest gains happening in Cecil County which gained more than 2,600 residents and Wicomico County saw a 4.9% jump in population. The Salisbury area now has close to 103,600 residents.
We get that plenty of our friendly neighbors here on the Eastern Shore are very growth adverse.
Native dwellers aren’t always welcoming to transplants — especially those with Yankees caps and out-of-state tags — and new growth. Some of our transplants want the growth door closed behind them after they arrive on the peninsula.
We get it. The Shore is a naturally beautiful place nestled near some of the biggest and most bustling metropolises in the world.
But the challenge with no growth is what happens in the future.
What kind jobs do we have available now and for the future for our homegrown graduates?
What kind of housing options do we have for families, for workers and for those who want to move and make a life here?
What kind of infrastructure — including wastewater, water, roads and bridges — we will have to maintain our quality of life and our economic base?
The latter ties into the debate over a new Bay Bridge. There are plenty on the Shore along with environmental groups who support a no-build option for a new bridge.
They need to explain how that no-build option meshes with jobs and the economy for the rest of us — especially all the tourism jobs in Ocean City and here on the Mid-Shore.
Rest assured, growth on the Shore (and in much of Maryland) will never look like the sprawl in Sunbelt cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix or Houston.
Our growth plans must be balanced with the health of the Chesapeake Bay and preserving the historic and natural character of our communities.
No growth and no transplants might be preferred by some natives as well as wealthy transplants living on the water. But that is not in the best interest of our young people who want to stay on the Shore and for the entrepreneurs, artists and others who want to build lives here.
No growth eventually translates into no jobs and tax revenue and this is not a healthy recipe for any community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.