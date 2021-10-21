Local leaders across the country are reassessing the wisdom of downsizing of police departments to mollify a loud but not necessarily representative group of far-left activists. Rising violent crime is plaguing cities across the country, and a growing number of Democratic mayors have realized that defunding the police is the opposite of what’s needed to retake control of the streets.
Community listening sessions with citizens no doubt will include the voices of progressive activists demanding follow-through on her alignment with the defund-the-police movement. While hearing them out, it’s important to insist on empirical and statistical evidence from defund advocates rather than letting assumptions and assertions go unchallenged that reducing the police presence on the streets would somehow lead to improved public safety.
Many cities that experimented with police defunding are now realizing what a bad idea it was. After initially cutting $92 million from the New York City police department to defund a new precinct, Mayor Bill DeBlasio this year bumped up the department’s funding by $200 million. Los Angeles is boosting officer pay. In Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson and the city council have done an about-face and not only reversed funding cuts but approved a plan to hire 250 additional officers.
“It’s hard to have a serious conversation with folks about cutting a police department’s budget when crime is up,” Philadelphia’s former mayor, Democrat Michael Nutter, told The Wall Street Journal.
Some defund activists in St. Louis, for example, point to a recent decline in homicides to pre-pandemic levels as a sign that deemphasis on aggressive policing is having beneficial effects. Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom suggested in August, however, that the reduction might be the result of boosting policing during times when homicides most often occur — on weekends and at night.
That said, activists are correct to question traditional policing methods and urge experimentation with alternative ways to de-escalate tense situations, such as mental health crises, that too often yield tragic results when police respond with a guns-drawn standoff. That’s a public conversation that should be encourage. But if community engagement sessions devolve into anti-police tirades, the job can only be made that much harder.
This editorial first appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
