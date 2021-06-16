Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting the state’s COVID emergency order — effective on Thursday, July 1.
Hogan previously lifted most of the mask and social distancing mandates. The governor is easing remaining COVID orders including mask mandates in educational, camp and child care settings.
Private businesses and venues — as well as health care settings — can continue to require masks for staff, customers and visitors. Some local school districts may have the ability to continue with mask mandates, the governor said.
Hogan also said the moratorium on evictions will be extended until Aug. 15.
The lifting of the state’s emergency order is welcomed and comes as virus metrics continue to improve.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Tuesday, June 15, there were 194 hospitalizations statewide attributed to COVID. That figure stood at more than 1,900 in January. The number of new cases, deaths and the seven-day positivity rate for COVID tests are all down. Locally, there are 13 active cases of COVID in Talbot County.
This is all encouraging.
So many small businesses and jobs, along with our mental health and special events that make the Eastern Shore a special place to live need to see more people venturing out and for life to get somewhat back to normal.We need to safely — and according to our individual comfort levels — start living life more.
Local artists and musicians and the nonprofits and venues that support the arts on the Shore very much need our support after shows were canceled or exiled to Zoom during pandemic shutdowns.
The Academy Art Museum, Avalon Theatre and Waterfowl Festival coming up in November, for example, all deserve our support here in Easton. Other cultural and performing arts events and groups in Talbot County and across the Shore very much need and deserve our support.
The same holds true for local restaurants — many of which are still challenged by changes in consumer and business spending during the pandemic.
They need our backing — and our tips.
In addition to the challenges of hiring workers, our local businesses, restaurants and arts groups are also facing the challenges of inflation.
Central banks across the globe — including the Federal Reserve — have pumped billions of dollars into their economies during the pandemic via relief checks, help for businesses and hospitals and money for schools and universities. The COVID relief was a lifeline for many workers and small businesses.
But the U.S. government has also continued to spend — including record amounts on defense and security and plans by President Joe Biden for a big infrastructure package. All that is contributing to the significant inflation hitting consumers and businesses. It should be an economic concern.
Inflation is confronting the economy from the grocery store to the farm and small businesses.
We are glad Hogan is lifting the COVID orders. We hope more people venture out safely and get back to living.
But we need to monitor the inflation situation and be aware of its potential ramifications on the economy, small business and consumers.
