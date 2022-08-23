Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal’s Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn’t decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID.
“I kind of felt like the walls were closing in,” English said while waiting in line for her shot at the Brownsville Community Center last week. “My son has COVID, he’s very sick with pneumonia and his wife who’s pregnant is very sick also so I feel like it’s just come too close.”
Is this what it takes, Northwest Florida? Do we truly need to witness young expecting mothers gasping for breath to be convinced that getting vaccinated is the right thing to do? This isn’t to cast shame on Ms. English, who is clearly trying to do the one thing that can offer a level of protection to her and her loved ones.
But there is a certain amount of communal shame that we should all be sharing in. The vaccination rates throughout the Florida Panhandle are below 50%. Hospitalizations in Escambia, Okaloosa and Walton counties set records for the entire pandemic — with hospital officials confirming that almost all of these severe cases are patients who chose to remain unvaccinated.
And startlingly, hospital officials locally and throughout Florida have acknowledged that these patients are no longer primarily elderly. Younger patients are being hit harder by the new variants of the virus. And while local officials have not yet verified the number of pediatric cases in the Panhandle area, hospitals elsewhere in Florida are sounding the alarm about the rising numbers of young children who are seeing the worst effects of the virus.
This did not have to happen again.
Yet here we are.
The city of Pensacola is halting events at city venues due to the spike in cases. Farther west, Panama City Beach canceled the rest of its Summer Concert Series and denied permits for upcoming special events, such as the annual Gulf Coast Jam.
The Panhandle festival season that was so brutally cut last year is fast approaching even as the dire numbers spike. Businesses who were just growing back to pre-pandemic levels of service are now being forced to make tough choices and tighten up again. Not by order of government, but by business owners’ own need and desire to protect their employees.
And education is once again disrupted. Already the Margaret K. Lewis School in Panama City didn’t reopen with the rest of the schools because too many students and staff were quarantined for COVID-19 exposure.
It’s simultaneously infuriating and inconceivable that beneath the real-life consequences of our self-imposed lapse backward are conspiracy theories and lies that have caused many to doubt or deny the effectiveness of the vaccines.
What do you do when a certain percentage of people actually believe that vaccines contain mind-control serums or microscopic robots? How can you reason with neighbors who think the pandemic is a hoax or that shots inject government tracking devices into your flesh?
It seems impossible to think that any significant number of our friends and neighbors actually foster such fears and fictional delusions, yet here we are, with less than half of the residents in our area having made the simple decision to get a free vaccination. Yet here we are, with hospitals, nurses and doctors getting slammed once again. Yet here we are, slipping back into days that all of us dreaded. And here we are, watching a mutated virus slowly claw its way into our children because adults didn’t take it upon themselves to do the right thing months ago.
This did not have to happen again. People may blame the initial spread of COVID-19 on any number of targets: Nature, China, failed policies and the politicians who create them.
But this time around, we have nobody to blame but ourselves.
We could have stopped this. We could have gotten vaccinated.
Please people, reject the nonsense and trust the doctors. Go get vaccinated, before this virus gets any worse — again.
