Don’t give in to fear.

It has been said there are two emotions from which all others are derived: love and fear. Hate, sadness and other all negative emotions derive from fear.
Fear and its subsidiaries tend to prompted strong actions in the form of reactions. In today’s status quo, fears abound.
President Dwight Eisenhower warned us in his farewell address about the military industrial complex, but a major threat today has taken the form of the fear industrial complex.
Fear is all around us, and we’re told we’re supposed to be overwhelmed by it, and it’s often used to prompt us to acquiesce to specific actions (reactions).
For example, the fear mechanism has been one of the hallmarks of the COVID crisis. It has been played upon ceaselessly throughout, currently to help us understand why lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates are still necessary. The flip side of the debate fears the erosion of civil liberties via pandemic restrictions and public health orders.
Fear is also deployed heavily in the discussion about climate change, with alarms about more extreme weather and sea level rise.
For a generation, we have been fighting a war on terror, where the fear emotion is intrinsic to the name of the whole affair. As an extension, now we are encouraged to be afraid of threats from the inside as well.
The list goes on: China, Russia, immigration, the economy — pick a headline, it’s all scary as hell when you let the respective narratives wash over you.
These scary prospects are presented by the fear industrial complex, it is almost uniformly accompanied by a policy directive to alleviate the threat, to stop the need to fear.
We are supposed to act (or react) to these scary things as if our lives depend on it. The 24/7 news cycle, social media and plenty of politicians and partisans on both sides play the fear card frequently.
What’s really hanging in the balance, however, is actually not our lives, but rather whatever the ability entity promoting the fair and their ability to enact sweeping de facto or does your a policy changes
It’s not that we shouldn’t have healthy concern about most of these things, and take action to address many of the problems, but allowing fear to overwhelm us impedes our ability to accurately assess the risk or figure out the problem.
Outdoor survival instruction prioritizes action without panic. Whether in the desert, tundra or ocean, panic — letting fear dictate action — is almost always injurious if not fatal.
We’re all in this together, we’re all facing these problems together. We need to all take a deep metaphorical breath, and with that figurative respiratory pause let policy pushers know that fear will not dictate the policies we will accept.
It’s hard not to panic when in a scary situation, but we need to keep our collective nerve and find every opportunity to let our leadership know we expect real risk analysis and real solutions.
Don’t give in to fear.
