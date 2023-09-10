Often we hear voters say, “Why should I vote? All of the candidates are the same.”
Voters in Easton cannot say that for Tuesday’s election for Town Council president. There are three distinct choices for the position. Each offers a different future for the town of Easton.
Three choices? Aren’t there four names on the ballot?
Yes, there are, but one of the candidates, Kevin Bateman, is not worth considering. As a no-show for the Star Democrat editorial board interview, Bateman did not give us the opportunity to hear his ideas. Easton does not need a Town Council president who is not actively involved in the role.
That leaves three viable candidates for voters. Each has unique strengths and governing styles. Each has downsides for the town.
Let’s start with former Mayor Bob Willey.
Willey is the choice for voters who want to maintain the status quo in Easton. With 30-plus years serving the town and its residents, Willey has a firm grasp on the issues Easton faces. He knows the issues; he knows the players.
During his tenure, the town prospered. Willey points to not increasing the tax rate and the growth of the Rails To Trails project and the expansion of green space and parks in the city. He loves this city and has a desire to serve it as best he can.
Yet Willey is not one to rock the boat. There are storm clouds on the horizon, and we wonder if he is the one to pilot the ship through them. The town faces a pending financial crisis as federal spending during the pandemic comes to an end. The Town Council approved higher salaries for local officials with part of that federal spending. Now local taxpayers will be footing the bill.
Easton has a reputation for making it tough for businesses wanting to invest in town, and Willey’s lack of dynamism is partially to blame. We are not saying the town should offer blank checks, far from it. But Easton needs to find ways to bring business investments to town. With those investments come jobs and much needed additions to the property tax rolls. The town needs to find ways to say yes to developers while preserving its unique nature. Change is needed in Easton.
Which brings us to Al Silverstein.
Silverstein has an agenda for making changes in Easton. Like Willey, he knows the issues and knows the players in town. As a Town Council member for eight years and the director of the Easton Chamber of Commerce before that, Silverstein has shown leadership. He will shake things up in the Town Hall from Day 1 if elected. He is knowledgeable. He is experienced. He knows the community.
In his campaign, Silverstein has raised issues about the way the town compensates its top officials. The decisions to approve these compensation measures, in some cases, go back decades. They meet the letter of the law, but are they right? These are issues on Silverstein’s agenda, and questions that need to be raised and answered.
Yet we worry about how Silverstein would go about trying to enact change. His personality could be described as acerbic; his approach can and has rubbed people the wrong way. He does not get along with the current mayor. Our fear is that, instead of change, he will bring gridlock to the town government.
The third choice for voters is Frank Gunsallus. Gunsallus is young. He is less than half the age of the other two candidates. He would bring fresh ideas and energy to the role. He has a history of getting things done on a massive scale. Gunsallus has a bright future as a town leader.
Yet in our interview with Gunsallus, we found his grasp on issues was not as deep as Willey and Silverstein. If elected, he would be learning on the job. We have no doubt he could do that. The question is, will he have time?
One note: A week ago, few knew the name Scott R. Wagner. Now the Talbot County business owner is the talk of the town after he introduced nasty mailers into this campaign directed at former Mayor Bob Willey. We would hope that Easton is above this kind of political campaigning. Dozens of readers have written letters to the editor complaining about the caustic, character assassinating content of these mailers. They are right. These have no place in Easton politics.
Yet Wagner has valid points that he raises in a letter to the community running in a full-page ad on Page 15 of today’s newspaper. We only wish he had raised these legitimate points in the mailers instead of the garbage they contained.
And here is our disclosure: In a small town like Easton, relationships develop. Everybody knows everybody else. The newspaper has connections with each of the candidates. When Bob Willey was mayor, the Star Democrat had discussions with him regarding the purchase of the city-owned land our building resides on Airpark Drive, among other issues. Al Silverstein’s son was an advertising manager with the newspaper. And Frank Gunsallus … he once worked at the Star Democrat and his wife still does.
We have put those connections aside in evaluating the candidates.
So we come to our conclusion. There are three distinct choices for Town Council president. If elected, each brings a different perspective and a different future for the town of Easton. It is up to voters to decide what that future will be. Our recommendation is for every eligible voter to cast a ballot and determine that future.
