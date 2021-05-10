An Australian biotech company is bringing 1,500 new manufacturing jobs to the state.
Gov. Larry Hogan and Ellume Limited announced Monday, May 10, that the company was locating a new COVID testing manufacturing facility in Frederick.
The Aussie company inked a $231.8 contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide COVID-19 home tests. Hogan welcomed the jobs to Maryland’s biotechnology industry.
We know that logistics, industry and supply chain clusters and access to interstate freeways can dictate site selections. Still, we want the Eastern Shore to be more in the mix for advanced manufacturing, life sciences and environmental technology jobs.
We need to find the right spots for growth on the Shore and the right place to encourage and attract new businesses and jobs.
Advanced manufacturing can be one of those opportunities to bring good jobs to the peninsula. There are also economic and innovation opportunities related to the climate, Chesapeake Bay and the environment.
Dave Harden, a Democrat running for Maryland’s First Congressional District in 2022, said the climate will drive technology, innovation and large portions of the economy regardless of political views on the issue.
Harden is right. Automakers are already moving toward even greater, widespread production and adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. Politics aside, technology and capital markets are also on board with the need to deal with a changing climate.
The Shore can and should be a global center for research, innovation and entrepreneurship when it comes to changes with the climate.
With the Bay, we already see the importance of balancing the environment with jobs and the economy. That balancing act is not always easy but the Shore can help other regions navigate similar waters when it comes to the changing weather and climate.
Harden also rightly points to all research prowess — including universities and federal agencies — in our regional neighborhood that could be leveraged to address changes in the climate and propel the Shore’s economy and environment.
There is a lot of brain, entrepreneurial and innovative power from New York to Washington that could be leveraged on this front. And, the Shore is a perfect place to look at rising sea levels, eroding shorelines and weather changes’ impacts on farming.
Climate change is a very political issue. But it is also going to be an economic driver.
That offers economic and environmental opportunities for the Bay and the Shore.
