Senate Republicans last month had an opportunity to formally acknowledge that, even in an era when women in half of America have been summarily denied the right to control their own bodies, full gender equality is still a goal to which America should aspire. Almost all of them instead voted down a resolution to advance the long-sought Equal Rights Amendment. Apparently, even the obvious political value of reassuring a nation of persecuted women that the GOP doesn’t see them as second-class citizens was less important than confirming for the base that it does see them that way.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

Tags

