There was perhaps no one more in the crossfire of the pandemic-era culture wars than Dr. Anthony Fauci. The federal government’s top infectious disease expert wasn’t omniscient or flawless — that’s not how science works — but he was clearly dedicated to getting the latest and best medical advice to the public. For that, he continues to be slandered and vilified, even in retirement, by a segment of the political right that is more interested in scoring ideological points than addressing public health issues.
Fauci’s sober grace in the face of this howling mob was on full display in St. Louis last week as he urged Washington University medical school graduates to confront the “dangerous undercurrent” of anti-science ideology that has infected America’s political debate like a virus. It’s good advice — for everyone.
With the clear vision of hindsight, Fauci’s critics continue to savage the man who, in his many years leading America’s fights against national and global epidemics, probably has saved more lives than any other American living today. Information is still emerging about how the coronavirus began in Wuhan, China, and regarding U.S. research funding. But the assertion by right-wing critics like Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that Fauci lied about that involvement has been repeatedly debunked by fact checkers.
This and other invalid criticism is part of a baffling phenomenon in which Fauci has been viciously demonized by conservatives. It’s one thing to say Fauci (and others) got things wrong early on. That happens with mysterious new viruses — as Fauci plainly acknowledged in his Washington University commencement speech May 15. But irrational allegations that Fauci was incompetent, or driven by some unspecified malice against America, is slanderous and, well, bonkers.
It’s also dangerous to the extent that this vitriolic campaign against this prominent medical expert has driven many Americans to reject medical expertise itself on issues like vaccination. As Fauci told the new Washington University medical graduates: “The promotion of lies, disinformation and false conspiracy theories caused thousands of people to doubt the safety and effectiveness of proven vaccines and ... suffer illnesses and deaths that could have been prevented.”
Predictably enough, some protesters rallied outside the commencement speech. But inside, Fauci received an immediate, extended standing ovation from the students — an encouraging sign that these newly minted doctors understand the dangerous political era America is still traversing, and their role in it.
They should heed his advice: “Do not hesitate to push back on these destructive forces, with civility but also with all the strength you can muster.” He added that they should “listen to doubts and concerns and, in turn, communicate with plain language and compassion to ... explain what is known and what is not known. An increasingly important and vital part of your career will be helping people to understand and to follow the best available science-based information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.