There was perhaps no one more in the crossfire of the pandemic-era culture wars than Dr. Anthony Fauci. The federal government’s top infectious disease expert wasn’t omniscient or flawless — that’s not how science works — but he was clearly dedicated to getting the latest and best medical advice to the public. For that, he continues to be slandered and vilified, even in retirement, by a segment of the political right that is more interested in scoring ideological points than addressing public health issues.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.