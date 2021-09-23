The latest surge at the southern U.S. border has seen thousands of Haitian migrants converge on the small border town of Del Rio, Texas. News flash — Del Rio is more than 1,900 miles from Haiti and its poverty and instability. Many of the estimated 15,000 Haitian migrants have journeyed from Central and South America to Texas.
How they got to the Texas border town needs to be answered.
It is yet another episode of our broken immigration system — with plenty of blame to go around.
It is easy to look at President Joe Biden’s proposed immigration reforms, reversals of the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies and how they might impact and encourage migrations.
Biden and federal agencies have to answer for more — including how unaccompanied minors are being cared for and handled.
There was rightful scrutiny of how former President Donald Trump handled migrant surges during his administration and how unaccompanied children and young mothers were treated. That needs to continue with Biden.
We need to know how many of Haitian migrants are being deported back to the Caribbean island and how many are remaining in the U.S. — and why. We need to know where those asylum seekers and migrants are being transported to within the U.S. — and why.
There is healthy skepticism about how many migrants are allowed to stay in the U.S. and how many are being released with an order for a future court date before an immigration judge.
Many of the undocumented released on their own recognizance fail to show up for court dates and slip into the under-the-table economy. We need to know more on how many undocumented migrants simply disappear into the country.We need to know if Haitians are being treated differently than other groups of immigrants entering the U.S. illegally or with asylum claims.
The Biden administration also needs to simply show some competence after the debacles of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan and continuous mixed messages and inconsistencies of the COVID-19 pandemic.Biden is not alone in blame for immigration woes. There is plenty to go around.
That includes decades of U.S. policies and interventions in Haiti and Latin America that contributed to the poverty, gangs, lack of infrastructure and corruption that is prompting contemporary migrations.
It should not be lost that some of these migrations — including the current one involving Haitians — happen after natural disasters which strain already low standards of living and expose lacking infrastructure and corruption.
Businesses and their allies in the GOP also need to be pressed on immigration. They have a penchant to see the issue as a conduit for cheap labor for hard-to-fill, labor intensive and low-paying jobs as well as the use of guest workers in order to avoid paying higher wages to homegrown workers.
The immigration issue is an easily cast a dichotomy between Trump’s hardline, restrictive approach and a more open and a migration-friendly Biden.
The realities are much different.
There are human traffickers, drug smugglers, gang members and exploited young women and children who are part of the illegal crossings into the U.S. Those need to be public safety and humanitarian priorities at the U.S. border and throughout the hemisphere.
Unfortunately, the border debate devolves into political fights with conservatives myopically focused on security (and in some corners xenophobia) and immigrants being eyed by partisan Democrats as future voters and by businesses as cheap labor.
Both our country and the immigrants wishing to come here deserve better.
