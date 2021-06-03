Happy summer.

Memorial Day has passed and summer is straight ahead. There are many things to look
forward to including high school graduations and vacations.
COVID mask orders are lifted. The beaches and day trips are beckoning. Fans are coming back to sporting events and concerts — including on the Shore.
Coming up Saturday, June 5, is National Trails Day, and one thing that we can all agree on in the Eastern Shore is there are ample places to get out and enjoy nature on top of our Atlantic Ocean beaches.
According to the National Park Foundation, National Trail Day is “a day dedicated to connecting people to trails and uniting all muscle-powered trail activities — from hiking and biking to climbing and paddling — behind this common goal.”
The National Park Foundation calls on people to #RecreateResponsibly, writing in a release to “plan ahead, pack essentials, practice physical distancing, and leave no trace — be sure to take your trash with you when you leave. All this improves safety for you and your fellow park-goers, while protecting and respecting landscapes and waterways for all. We hope to see you out there on Saturday — preserving, advocating for, and enjoying the trails that mean so much to all of us.”
Nature has a less safe side, however, and now that season is upon us. Not only did Tuesday mark the opening of hurricane season, June is also Flood Awareness Month.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) this week that predicts another “above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.”
The NOAA Climate Prediction Center states that “for 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major storms (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.”
Parents are encouraged to educate their children on the difference between a warning and a watch, and everyone should have an emergency kit prepared in case a hurricane or tropical storm hits and the flood waters begin to rise.
Despite the chilly Memorial Day weekend, nothing but warm weather appears to be here to stay now. We encourage all to take advantage of the plethora of county, state and national parks in our area and across the region.
Happy summer.
