The town of Easton is receiving $16.4 million from the federal COVID relief package approved in March.
The town plans on using the money from the American Rescue Act for a grant program that helps local small businesses and nonprofits as well as invests in local infrastructure. The town and the Easton Economic Development Corp. are ready to get the program going and the assistance to local businesses and nonprofits.
The pandemic has induced restrictions on some businesses, mandates on others and sweeping changes in consumer and business spending.
We all need to be doing all we can to support local businesses, and the jobs they create.
Easton’s grant program is welcomed. It is also one of the components in what needs to be a comprehensive and regional effort to support local nonprofits and businesses.
As consumers, we can support local shops and restaurants. Other local businesses should also be doing their best to support other local businesses, contractors and service providers. Shop local should not just be catch phrase.
We also need our towns, counties and school districts here on the Shore to also look to local vendors and contractors when it comes to contracts. We know they do that now, but those efforts should be expanded when and where possible.
The pandemic has hit a lot of our neighbors on the Shore. They need services and assistance from our local nonprofits and community groups.
Nonprofits have also seen their revenue and events adversely impacted by the pandemic even as demand for services increases. The Easton grant program will help them, and we hope to see other efforts to help these organizations and the residents they serve.
