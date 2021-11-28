Thanksgiving Day has come and gone, a day (and weekend) of feasting with family signaling the true start of the holiday season.
With it comes reminders of how traditions are born; that is, common practices and sentiments repeated and reinforced over time.
This holiday season has been born with some nascent trends evident, with some practices that ought to be fostered and some that need to be instantly weeded out.
One practice that should be fostered across the board is the emerging trends of kids wanting less “stuff” as presents.
It’s not that kids have all of the toys and other accoutrements they need, but their true and deep desire for specific things seems to be lessened.
Unless my kids are pulling some deep reverse psychology flim flam, their appetite for a lengthy laundry list of gifts seems to have greatly diminished (of course not including the repeated requests for a puppy).
Maybe all of their needs have been met with shopping websites that put consumers one click away from 48 hour delivery, or perhaps with streaming media they are less inundated with ads, but I’m not seeing the same kind of pining over the toy of the season (circled in ink, bottom left corner of page 236 in the Sears catalog) that I remember from my youth.
When asked what was on their list for Christmas, my young teen son asked for a framed picture of our family. My preteen daughter said, “I’d rather have an experience with you than get a present.”
Again, I admit this may all be some long con, but I’m here for it. This mentality is a tradition to reinforce.
As delightful as the minimalist list-making is, one unappealing other trend is threatening to rear its ugly head.
Social media usage has continued and grown the trend of anticipation of familial disputes over politics and current events.
It may be recency bias to assert that I can’t remember things being this bad, but one glance at social media in the run up to turkey day showed many bracing for arguments over the issues of our time.
Maybe the bracing for impact and bluster about “I can’t wait to tell ‘em what I really think about what they think” was just that, bluster.
Perhaps it was pre-processing or bracing for when disparate viewpoints and an extra adult beverage and a half collided at the dinner table.
It could be idle talk, just another flexing of ‘keyboard muscles.’
As we unpack the aftermath of sideways remarks (or maybe direct broadsides), hopefully we can see it’s OK to be ready for a fight but to not have one.
Once those sharp words are said, there’s no recalling them, especially when they are issued over big picture social movements and political policies we have essentially no control over.
Whether open internecine conflict, or passive aggressive salvos, or even just sharpening the proverbial sword for a duel of wits, we must not make this activity a tradition. Rather, it should be banished at almost all costs, even if it means keeping our opinions to ourselves.
This holiday season, let us promote the trend of drawing closer together, eschewing materialism and the need to win the debate!
