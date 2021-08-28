The next couple of days could see some dramatic and dangerous events with Hurricane Ida approaching New Orleans on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and President Joe Biden fearing more attacks in Afghanistan ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the U.S. withdrawal.
Hurricane Ida could inflict a lot of damage with floods and high winds of up to 130 miles per hour. The storm could bring rain to the Shore into next week. We hope the most vulnerable are protected.
In Afghanistan, the situation remains chaotic as the U.S. races its evacuations to meet the Taliban’s Aug. 31 deadline to get out of the country. Biden has warned of potential more attacks at the Kabul airport after Thursday’s deadly bombings that killed 13 American troops and scores of Afghans.
The names of those troops have been released showing the tapestry of America.
The Kabul attack fatalities include:
• Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
• Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
• Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
• Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
• Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
• Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
• Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
• Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.
The young lives were lost in service to their country and serving on the ground in Kabul where troops have been evacuating Americans and Afghans. They show the costs and violence of war. Their service should not be forgotten.
Their names and the grief of their families and loved ones matter and should not be forgotten.
