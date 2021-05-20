Inflation and supply chain problems continue to be problematic for the economy — both here on the Shore and nationally.
A trip to grocery or home improvement stores certainly shows the rise in prices — as well as some shortages.
All the money pumped into the U.S. economy (as well as across the globe) to keep things afloat during the depths of the global pandemic is a big part of the inflation equation.
Inflation is a challenge but it also must be weighed against the needed help for workers, small businesses and others hit hard by pandemic, government restrictions and changes in consumer spending.
There is also a rising concern about price gouging.
Maryland and other states have price gouging laws to protect consumers. But state Attorney General Brian Frosh points out some of the extra price gouging oversight given to his office during the pandemic expired on April 1.
The state needs to look at best practices across the country when it comes to price gouging laws (including during a state emergency).
Frosh saw price hikes at the start of the COVID pandemic last year. Frosh said his office saw more complaints earlier this month about fuel prices when a ransomware hack temporarily shut down the Colonial Pipeline which feeds gas to much of the Atlantic seaboard.
Consumers and small businesses need to report bad actors when it comes to excessive and unfair prices.
We also need businesses (including stores and gas stations) to be honest players in all this. We hope businesses take serious looks at their pricing, profit margins and what inflationary costs they are going to pass onto customers.
The economy — both here on the Shore and across the country and globe — is still challenged by the pandemic.
Many small businesses and jobs are still not totally out of the woods.
Inflation is a challenge for both consumers and businesses. The issue should be part of the equation as the Biden administration, Congress and state and local governments look at economic relief and new spending programs on infrastructure, renewable energy and the environment.
We also hope inflation is not accompanied by price gouging that will be problematic — especially for small businesses and lower-income households that have already been hit hard by the coronavirus.
This is where we will need state attorneys general, consumer watchdogs and federal regulators to do a better job of monitoring and addressing price fixing as well as broader antitrust issues.
We need a fair marketplace as the economy emerges from the pandemic’s peril.
