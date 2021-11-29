In the latest example of Missouri officials assertively preventing responsible pandemic safety measures, a Cole County judge has rendered null and void all local pandemic-related health mandates, and declared unconstitutional the state health rules that empower those local decisions. The ruling deserves a vigorous state challenge, but Missourians are unlikely to get it because Attorney General Eric Schmitt — whose primary job is to defend state law — says he won’t appeal.
This case harkens back to a key decision by Gov. Mike Parson at the start of the pandemic, when he was running for election and trying desperately to avoid leading if it involved making potentially controversial, vote-losing declarations to protect public health. So, he invoked a clause in state health rules that allowed his state health department to delegate (that is, punt) authority to local officials to protect public health.
As the Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson reports, the judge now says that’s unconstitutional. With the coronavirus resurging, tying the hands of local health officials is about as reckless as it gets.
Currently, Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services has broad powers to identify and respond to epidemics and other public health hazards — authority it can delegate to local health officials. The ruling by Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green declares the agency rules that outline those powers to be unconstitutional because they “permit naked lawmaking by bureaucrats across Missouri.”
The ruling effectively says that elected officials cannot delegate authority to impose mask mandates and other measures to the experts who know best when and where those mandates are necessary. It declares as unreasonable the idea that some counties in the state might need stricter policies than others — a declaration that completely ignores the medical fact that local increases in case numbers require local responses.
In essence, the ruling could make it impossible for local health officials to respond to local infection spikes — leaving such decisions in the hands of an ineffectual governor who is averse to open displays of leadership.
Schmitt, who is running for the U.S. Senate, has been abusing his office in service to that campaign for months now, filing one counterproductive, anti-science lawsuit after another regarding the pandemic, in an effort to pander to the rabid right. And now he’s refusing to do his job and challenge a court decision that strikes down rules promulgated by a state agency that answers to the governor and the Legislature — rules designed to protect Missourians’ health.
Judge Green, like Schmitt and Parson, is a Republican. Given the GOP’s anti-science mindset these days, perhaps his dismissive labeling of health experts as “bureaucrats” isn’t very surprising. But what about the traditional conservative belief in local decision-making? That particular belief is especially useful when it comes to containing a deadly virus — but Missouri’s leaders are apparently more interested in politicizing it.
