Juneteenth — which commemorates when enslaved persons learned of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation— is being designated as a federal and state holiday.
Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued orders making Juneteenth a state holiday on Friday, June 18. President Joe Biden is making June 19 a federal holiday honoring the historical moment.
June 19 falls on Saturday this year so government observances and closure are slated for today (June 18).
There will be plenty of Juneteenth events this weekend — including community celebrations and the Talbot Boys march and rally in Easton aimed at taking down the Confederate monument on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn.
Juneteenth has historical and contemporary significance — especially here on the Eastern Shore.
It is a historical reminder of slavery, the Civil War and the ensuing legacies of segregation and Jim Crow laws. It should be a reminder of the historical treatment of not only African Americans but also immigrants, Native Americans and others who have been subject to mistreatment and unequal treatment under the law.
Juneteenth is also a contemporary reminder of the challenges we still face on the Shore and across the country in order to live up to the promise of America.Too many of our neighbors still face inequities and mistreatment — both systematic and from individuals — based on their race, ethnicity, faith, orientation and socio-economic class.
We hope the Juneteenth celebrations help us to remember and learn from our history. We also hope the holiday and its own history help us better realize that some of our neighbors still have to navigate discrimination and mistreatment based on their race, class, faith and other factors.
Juneteenth can serve as a historical lesson and help us on our contemporary path to help America live up to its promises of freedom, liberty and equality.
