The Pentagon acknowledged earlier this month that a drone strike in late August did not kill ISIS-K terrorists but instead likely killed an Afghan aid worker who worked for an American nonprofit and his family (including several young children).
The Aug. 29 strike that killed the Afghan kids was initially hailed by Joints Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley as “righteous” and was first dutifully reported by U.S. media as the Pentagon taking out terrorists just days after bombings outside of the Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. service members.
The drone strike also came after President Joe Biden promised revenge for the airport attack.
More than a week after the Pentagon fessed up to who really died in the drone strike, the story has somewhat faded into the background of the 24/7 and often very partisan news cycle.
The Kabul drone strike garnered attention in part because there was a media focus on Afghanistan during the chaotic takeover by the Taliban and the U.S. exit from the 20-year war zone. There was scrutiny of Biden’s handling of the retreat, journalists were looking into the strike and family members provided information on who really died by the hands of our weapons.
There has been a concerning lack of scrutiny and oversight of the use of drones by the U.S. to target extremists. That includes the media and Congress.
The media is certainly under scrutiny for its biases — whether some places are too conservative and pro-Trump and other outlets are too liberal and anti-Trump.
But the U.S. media has a pretty established contemporary history of supporting interventionist foreign policies and often parroting statements that come from the Pentagon, “intelligence sources” and the White House across both Democratic and Republican administration.
We should know by now that what the “palace” says is not always true regardless of political party. We should also know that any military is not always prone to transparency and truth.
We missed the boat on the neoconservative-pushed Iraq War and have mostly missed the same vessel when it comes to Afghanistan and drone strikes (some of which have killed kids in our name). There has also been an almost head-in-the-sand approach to covering domestic surveillance by the government and how that potential runs afoul of constitutional protections.
We need more scrutiny of our use of drones and more broader issues such as bipartisan support for defense and intelligence spending that far outpace those of other countries. We need to follow the money.
How many other U.S. drone strikes killed civilians instead of terrorists in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere?
Is there any accountability for when civilians are killed like the family and kids in Kabul?
We also have to ask ourselves why U.S. foreign and military policies (including drones) are not scrutinized more by the media (and social media) and if that is part of a bigger bipartisan bias in favor of war and defense spending.
