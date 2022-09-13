September is Hunger Action Month, an annual campaign nationwide that brings attention to the reality of food insecurity and its root causes while promoting ways for individuals to get involved in the movement to help end hunger.
EDITORIAL
September is Hunger Action Month, an annual campaign nationwide that brings attention to the reality of food insecurity and its root causes while promoting ways for individuals to get involved in the movement to help end hunger.
This month, the nonprofit Maryland Food Bank aims to inspire Marylanders statewide to take action and shine a spotlight on this issue, which is more prevalent than ever due to inflation and rising costs of food.
The food bank’s most recent research report — “Food Insecurity in Maryland” — illustrates how current hardship indicators act as barriers to food security, and continue to keep Maryland’s individuals and families from achieving economic stability.
Since March 2020, the food bank’s statewide food assistance network distributed the equivalent of 100 million meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout Hunger Action Month, MFB encourages Marylanders to take action on behalf of their neighbors in need in a variety of ways.
• Host a virtual food drive: This easy-to-use online platform allows you to convey your passion for fighting hunger while simultaneously raising funds.
But don’t stop there. Make sure to build momentum and funds by sharing it with your friends and family on social media.
• Spread the word: Share MFB’s hunger-fighting stories and videos with your network, link out to MFB social media posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, and challenge your followers to get involved too.
• Advocate: Educate yourself about the current state of hunger in Maryland, and then tell your elected officials that you are concerned by the unprecedented levels of hunger in our state and that you want more action taken to address it. Join the Talbot County Hunger Coalition.
Your voice can play a critical role in ensuring legislators in Annapolis keep food-insecure neighbors top of mind when making decisions that affect all Marylanders.
Here in Talbot County, elected officials at the county and municipal levels, when building their annual budgets, also should make ending hunger a priority. In Talbot, 43% of students qualify for free or reduced meals at school. Five percent of seniors are food insecure.
• Volunteer: Talbot County has 16 food pantries, all which welcome welcome individuals, groups and families for a variety of tasks, including sorting and packing food and making doorstep deliveries. The Neighborhood Service Center, St. Vincent de Paul, the St. Michaels Community Center or any of the church-run pantries would be happy for more help. Maryland Food Bank even needs local volunteers to help with gleaning fresh fruits and vegetables on area farms.
Feeding the hundreds of thousands of hungry Marylanders who are struggling right now while simultaneously building pathways out of hunger will continue to take a tremendous amount of resources. It takes money, it takes food and it takes people.
We all have a role to play in helping our food-insecure neighbors.
