The Talbot County Council honored two local construction workers who rushed to the scene of a plane crash in June and helped save the injured pilot.
A training flight manned by a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman had crashed shortly after takeoff from Easton Airport on June 24.
Robert Bridge and Derek Hoffman, both employees of Barkers Landing Excavation, were working near the airport when they observed the plane come down less than a half mile from their job site.
The pilot, a Navy midshipman, sustained serious injuries but was able to extricate himself from the plane. Bridge and Hoffman arrived in time to help the pilot away from the wreckage, just moments before it burst into flames. They were close enough to the plane to “feel the heat” from the fire, the pair told the county council.
They were good Samaritans, true heroes and rightly honored by the county council. Their actions were straight out of a movie.
We have plenty of other unsung heroes in our communities and lives every day. Those include emergency responders, frontline medical workers and those who work (or volunteer) to help our most vulnerable and most hurting.
We also have neighbors, coworkers and classmates who are heroic in quieter ways. They show compassion, caring and forgiveness to others in the workplace, the grocery store and everyday life. Sometimes, we don’t notice those good deeds. We need to work on that and finding to be more kind and more forgiving to others.
With all the rancor, division, chastising and fears on social media, politics as well as the pandemic, we need to celebrate our local heroes and focus on the example they set — including how to “love our neighbors as ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.