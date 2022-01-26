In a world as rapidly changing as ours is today, it is imperative that a community’s newspaper keep up with the times, changes and, of course, the shifting economic direction our country as a whole is going through. That is why, effective today, Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Star Democrat will change our newspaper format. It is known as a tall tab, or “European Format.”
The newspaper and journalism industries are subject to, and must move with, the same drivers that affect the media industry as a whole and, of course, our communities on a local scale. Our readers want their news delivered differently, the digital media landscape fluctuates on a daily basis, inflation and production costs are steadily increasing and, most importantly, we must continue to produce quality local journalism and get it to readers in the way they want to be met.
One of the ways to keep up with that evolution is the conversion to a different format for our newspaper.
The past year (or two) have been difficult for everyone in our community and we are no different. With inflation rising at its current rate and global supply chain shortages, it has become more difficult to print and deliver the Star Democrat in a broadsheet fashion, our old format.
This change allows us to save on printing and production. The new format is easier and faster to print, requires less newsprint and conserves on the newspaper ink necessary to print the pages. Moving our production over to this process allows us to get ahead of the rising costs curve in a way that will allow us to conserve physical resources. This will, in turn, allow us to wisely use the economic resources we have to produce more impactful content for our community.
Compared to a broadsheet newspaper, which the Star Democrat used to be, the new format allows us, as journalists, to work with and present journalism in a way that’s easier to read. The front page will not be folded in half on stands, like the old version, and the whole paper will be easier to handle — more like a magazine, but with the same newspaper content.
Rest assured, the amount of news and frequency of publications will remain unchanged. This format allows us to work better with photos and design to create a newspaper that is more inviting and accessible to you, our readership.
Our journalistic standards and the amount of content produced will stay the same. Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday you can expect the same Star Democrat in print, just with a physical face lift.
Readers deserve the most we can give them. With this transition, we allow ourselves room to grow while also rising to the demands of an industry that has constantly high production costs. Combining the two problems here, we have reached a solution that compromises nothing but costs saved on ink and printing.
This transition, just like our reporting, would not be successful without the support of the most important people we serve: the readers. Thank you for your continued trust in your community newspaper of record.
Please reach out to the editor, Jonathan Carter, with any thoughts and opinions you have of our new format. He can be reached at (443) 666-4419.
