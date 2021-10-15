The Star Democrat‘s Brighter Christmas Fund has kicked off its 38th season of “providing children with a brighter Christmas.”
The Brighter Christmas Fund started in 1983 to help families who didn’t have enough money to have a good Christmas. The fund helps provide toys and clothing under the Christmas tree for local children.
The stories of need abound. Throughout the holidays, we will publish a story describing the circumstance of a child or a family in need on the Mid-Shore. Their names will be changed to protect their identities and to preserve their dignity. Stories will be published in The Star Democrat and online, as well as in affiliated weekly papers, such as the Bay Times and Record Observer and the Kent County News.
Those stories are the only way The Star Democrat solicits donations for the Brighter Christmas Fund.
In 2020 — its 37th year — the Brighter Christmas Fund raised more than $106,000, thanks to the generosity of Mid-Shore readers and residents. Those donations allowed the fund to help 588 families and 1,306 children have a brighter holiday. It was the 17th year in a row the Brighter Christmas Fund raised more than $100,000.
The Brighter Christmas Fund’s success hasn’t been driven much by large donations either. A vast majority of the donations are made $30 to $40 at a time. That makes for a lot of donations from people to add up to more than $100,000.
In addition to the publishing the personal stories, The Star Democrat also picks up all the fund’s administrative and operating costs so 100 percent of donations go to help local children and families.
Applications are being accepted now for families in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties to apply for Christmas assistance.
Your donations to the Brighter Christmas Fund have changed many, many lives year after year. You have brought joy to the hearts of countless children and helped others in need.
As this holiday season of gift giving begins, please know that your donations to the Brighter Christmas Fund mean a lot to the people who are the beneficiaries of your generosity. They appreciate your support and we appreciate the opportunity to once again be the conduit to bringing the spirit of the season to others.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and those wishing to make tax-deductible donations may send them to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button.
