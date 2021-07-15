Maryland ranked as the most improved state for business in CNBC’s much-watched “Best States for Business” rankings.
Maryland ranked 12th on the economic development list up from 31st in 2019.
Virginia ranked first and North Carolina second on the list which looks at business and living costs, innovation, taxes, regulations, workforce and infrastructure.
Modernization of Maryland’s power grid helped improve the state’s overall ranking. Gov. Larry Hogan hailed Maryland’s improved status.
The state needs to continue on a path that is more supportive job growth, small businesses and innovation.
That includes bringing more jobs and innovations to the Eastern Shore. There are plenty of opportunities for the latter especially in aquaculture and agriculture.
The ability to work remotely is greater than ever. The Shore is a perfect place for entrepreneurs and innovators. We just need to make sure they have broadband internet access.
Maryland’s economy has stability via the federal government and all its spending on defense and intelligence.
Hogan gets credit for moving the state into a more competitive place during his tenure in Annapolis. Now, we need to up those efforts on the Shore as well as in western Maryland and Baltimore city.
