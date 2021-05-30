It was a somewhat rainy and somewhat chilly Memorial Day weekend here on the peninsula.
We do hope the weather encourages visitors to the Shore to explore some of the peninsula’s cool and historic places beyond the beaches.
St. Michaels, Oxford, Cambridge and Easton all have cool downtowns that are worth visiting. We need to find even more creative ways to promote those areas as well as their restaurants, bars and shops.
There is also incredible history and heritage to explore here including the Underground Railroad and indigenous peoples (including the Choptank) who farmed and fished the Shore long before the arrivals of Europeans.
This Memorial Day weekend also felt a lot more like some sense of normalcy compared to recent holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.
Government mask mandates are lifted (for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated). Many businesses have followed suit, though some mask rules are still in place for restaurant, retail and other workers.
Still, fans are back at many National Basketball Association and National Hockey League arenas for the playoffs. That includes Capital One Arena in D.C., where the Washington Wizards are making a regionally welcomed return to the NBA Playoffs.
We need to be safe. But we also continue to need signs of confidence and a return to normalcy.
Memorial Day weekend events and outings as well as high school and college graduations happening across the Eastern Shore are welcomed.
All these events are steps in a renewal of social and economic activities disrupted and restricted by the pandemic.
We also need to keep in mind that many small businesses (including restaurants) and jobs are still teetering. The pandemic’s effects still linger for many of our neighbors. Inflation is hurting consumers and local businesses.
The holiday weekend is a time of remembrance.
It is also a time to welcome back some of the socializing and activities that were restricted or lost during the pandemic.
Tourists on the Shore, local graduates and fans at NBA and NHL playoff games are definitely good to see.
