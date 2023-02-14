Republican hecklers repeatedly interrupted President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech Tuesday, marking a formal departure from the standards of decorum that have been a hallmark of American democracy since its founding. From the local school board all the way to Capitol Hill, members of elective bodies have abided by strict parliamentary formalities in order to ensure that civility prevails at all times. After all, the public is watching, and people take their cues from their leaders.
This tradition is why local council members go to pains to use flowery language when referring to colleagues they secretly despise, such as, “I appreciate what the alderman from the 7th Ward has to say, but ...” Or, on Capitol Hill, the constant references to “my good friend and esteemed colleague ...” when the lawmaker really wants to say: that jerk over there.
In other countries, when standards of decorum break down, lawmakers have been known to physically attack each other and even pull out weapons. Speech freedoms erode when catcalls replace informed debate. Displays of rudeness might be entertaining, but they impede lawmakers from accomplishing the serious business that voters elected them to carry out.
In his speech, Biden accurately cited Republican proposals to impose “sunset” limitations on Social Security and Medicare, meaning that the programs could end after a set period unless Congress voted to renew them. It immediately prompted a round of boos from Republicans. One shouted out, “Bullshit!” More heckling followed.
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted out “Liar!” at Biden, then proudly defended her conduct afterward. Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, a Collinsville Republican, denounced Biden as a liar before the speech and declared she would boycott it.
Somehow, Democrats made it through four State of the Union speeches during the Trump administration without heckling a president who proved himself a liar tens of thousands of times. Yes, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech at its conclusion in 2020, but at no time was the president’s speech interrupted with insults.
Pelosi’s Republican successor, Kevin McCarthy, tried limply Tuesday to keep his colleagues in line. But since lawmakers like Greene recognize no boundaries — she still refuses to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection — it’s safe to say that decorum is a thing of the past. Respect for democracy has been replaced with a win-at-all-costs ethos. A New York congressman who completely fabricated his professional, financial and educational resume is embraced, while Republicans are apoplectic over a legitimately elected Democratic president whose only crime was to remind Republicans of their own legislative record.
Sadly, this is the immature level to which congressional conduct has degraded. Sadder still is that voters reward middle school antics by electing (and reelecting) thugs, bullies and liars as their representatives.
