Republican hecklers repeatedly interrupted President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech Tuesday, marking a formal departure from the standards of decorum that have been a hallmark of American democracy since its founding. From the local school board all the way to Capitol Hill, members of elective bodies have abided by strict parliamentary formalities in order to ensure that civility prevails at all times. After all, the public is watching, and people take their cues from their leaders.

REPRINTED FROM

THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.