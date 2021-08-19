Twitter is telling its users to report misinformation and conspiracy theories related to COVID, vaccines and election.
“We’re testing a feature for you to report tweets that seem misleading — as you see them. Starting today, some people in the U.S, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as ‘It’s misleading’ after clicking on Report Tweet,” Twitter said in announcing the project.
The move comes after U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration pressed social media companies to crack down on “health misinformation.”
That creates worries that private social media platforms are serving as de-facto censors for the U.S. government. Technology firms have already shown their willingness to restrict content and speech in China and Saudi Arabia.
Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube have already been cracking down on “misinformation” and conspiracy theories.
There is another arena where social media oligarchs and the rest of us should look at “misinformation.”
The Pentagon, U.S intelligence agencies, the White House and President Biden, himself, all made public pronouncements regarding America’s retreat from the very bipartisan Afghanistan War that did not age well with the sudden collapse. That should create scrutiny of their previous statements on the war and other policies.
Biden said in July the U.S. embassy in Kabul would not look like the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War. On Sunday, that’s just what happened.
Biden also blamed Afghan forces for the quick fall of the U.S.-backed government. “The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight,” Biden said in White House remarks on Monday. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”
We wonder if Twitter will examine those statements.
There have been an estimated 69,000 Afghan troops and security officers killed during the 20-year American war, according to Brown University researchers. Another 71,000 civilians in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan were killed in the war. The U.S. lost more than 2,400 troops and 3,900 contractors during the conflict.
There have also been reports that Afghan soldiers were not receiving paychecks and opted to stand down after the U.S. stopped air support and abruptly closed air bases. Biden, who along with Trump and plenty of other white men of privilege avoided the Vietnam War, didn’t hesitate to point the finger of blame at the Afghans and others.
A valid question is whether “health misinformation” around COVID and vaccines or Trump’s claims about the 2020 elections are any more dangerous than the government propaganda and sometimes at best misleading information about wars and foreign policies.
Governments and militaries are prone to hide, mislead and lie when it comes to foreign policies, wars and the defense and intelligence spending that propel them.
Too often, establishment and legacy media outlets become unwilling and sometimes willing mouthpieces for hawkish government policies and narratives.
The Iraq War was justified by the Bush administration with faulty intelligence that went unchallenged by the media. The Pentagon Papers showed similar misinformation and misled the public during the Vietnam War — again a bipartisan American debacle. Those wars cost a combined 4 million people — including U.S. troops.
This is where social media can help provide some proper sunlight on what’s happening on the ground in Kabul, the future of Afghanistan’s $4 billion heroin trade, how women and girls are being treated — and how Biden bungled the withdrawal and its damage control.
