Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, on June 20, in Helena, Montana, for the final day of the trial. A Montana judge on Monday, Aug. 14, sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate.

A Montana judge’s ruling that the state’s relentless protection and promotion of fossil fuels violates young people’s right to a “clean and healthful environment” is groundbreaking — and potentially not just on the topic of climate change.

  

