The dangerous disease of anti-vaccination extremism is spreading beyond the coronavirus issue. New polling shows that fully a third of parents now believe they should be able to opt out of getting their kids immunized for mumps, measles and other childhood illnesses to attend school. Not surprisingly, this hazardous view is held most strongly among conservatives and Republicans — likely due to the steady diet of right-wing misinformation they’ve been fed by their political and media leaders about the coronavirus vaccines during the pandemic. They were wrong then and they’re wrong now.
It’s one of the tragic ironies of the pandemic that anti-vaccination fever arose on the political right despite the fact that record-speed creation of effective coronavirus vaccines was an unequivocal victory for the Trump administration. Why then-President Donald Trump chose to holster his usual self-aggrandizing schtick regarding this one topic (when his braggadocio would, for once, be justified) is a question for political scientists and psychiatrists.
What’s clear is that right-wing demagogues — including Missouri’s attorney general and now senator-elect, Eric Schmitt — were more than willing to risk constituents’ lives by catering to anti-science extremism and sowing unwarranted opposition to vaccine mandates and other reasonable pandemic policies. As we and others repeatedly pointed out, this dangerous opposition to the safe and effective coronavirus vaccines was at odds with the continued acceptance by the same people of decades-old school vaccination requirements for common childhood diseases.
So, it’s finally consistent, but distressing, that the many conservatives who bought into the right’s twisted messaging regarding coronavirus vaccines are now rejecting the long-proven policy of requiring that kids be vaccinated for a raft of once-epidemic childhood diseases before attending school. A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that 35% of parents oppose the standard requirement in schools that kids be immunized for measles, mumps, rubella and other childhood diseases. That figure was at just 23% in 2019, before the pandemic.
The biggest cause of the jump is from Republican or right-leaning parents, 44% of whom now hold that view, up from just 20% in 2019. Those numbers are apparently a result of the parental-rights movement emerging among conservatives, not just regarding vaccines but also school curriculum — another hot-button target of opportunistic culture-warrior politicians.
Whatever heated political debates there may be on this issue, there are no valid medical debates. The diseases that stalked children throughout human history, packing graveyards with small bodies, were finally reined in during the last century by the miracle of vaccination. There is simply no arguing that.
Parents have the right to foolishly leave their kids unvaccinated — but they have no right to endanger other peoples’ kids for the sake of obstinate ideology. Republicans like Schmitt, who helped usher in this potentially tragic movement, have a special obligation to remind them of that fact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.