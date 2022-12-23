The dangerous disease of anti-vaccination extremism is spreading beyond the coronavirus issue. New polling shows that fully a third of parents now believe they should be able to opt out of getting their kids immunized for mumps, measles and other childhood illnesses to attend school. Not surprisingly, this hazardous view is held most strongly among conservatives and Republicans — likely due to the steady diet of right-wing misinformation they’ve been fed by their political and media leaders about the coronavirus vaccines during the pandemic. They were wrong then and they’re wrong now.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

