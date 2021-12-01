Birds don’t do it, nor do bees — but whether they are Democrats or Republicans, politicians do it every chance they get.
We’re talking about gerrymandering, redrawing voting district lines in someone’s favor.
Maryland is certainly far from immune. Just take a look at the current congressional district maps and try to make sense of all the squiggly lines through Baltimore County. It’s a wonder folks there can figure out just which congressional race they are supposed to vote in.
That map came about 10 years ago thanks to Maryland’s Democratic leadership. They reportedly led an effort to redraw district lines to cut Maryland’s Republican congressional strongholds from two districts down to one — leaving just the 1st, in fact, comprising the entirety of the Eastern Shore and going around the top of the Chesapeake Bay to include portions of Harford, Baltimore and Carroll counties.
The Democratic leadership’s admitted reasoning was that at the time Republicans in other states were cutting down the number of seats held by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, so Maryland would try to help offset by losses.
“As a governor, I held that redistricting pen in my own Democratic hand. I was convinced that we should use our political power to pass a map that was more favorable for the election of Democratic candidates. That in this hyper-partisan era, we should not ‘disarm unilaterally,’” former Gov. Martin O’Malley said in a speech against gerrymandering in 2017, after his time in office was up.
A federal judge presiding over a lawsuit brought because of those maps described a district that included parts of Baltimore City as “a broken-winged pterodactyl, lying prostrate across the center of the State.”
Now, the term “gerrymander” is a portmanteau of Eldridge Gerry, the governor of Massachusetts in 1812 mocked for district lines he approved, and “salamander,” which one district maybe, sort of resembled. Well, Maryland apparently went much bigger 10 years ago, graduating from a small amphibian to a full-fledged dinosaur. Well, technically a pterodactyl is a cousin to a dinosaur.
So here we are, 10 years later and Gov. Larry Hogan has taken a hard anti-gerrymandering stance, establishing a citizens commission to redraw district lines based on 2020 Census data. We also have a General Assembly commission that has proposed its own congressional maps.
From a gerrymandering standpoint, the congressional maps from Hogan’s commission look better. The lines make more sense — not a dinosaur relative in sight.
Meanwhile, the map from the General Assembly leadership would bring the 1st District across the Bay to northern Anne Arundel County and cuts out the populous GOP-leaning areas of northern Harford, Baltimore and Carroll counties.
But before we let Hogan’s commission off the gerrymandering hook, let’s look at what’s happening with its map for the Maryland State Senate and the House of Delegates.
What is currently District 36, with three delegates representing the Upper Shore, becomes District 45 with single-member districts 45A, B and C. As of now, all four counties in District 36 — Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Caroline — have resident delegates. Cecil has a delegate from another district.
But the proposed map puts Kent and Caroline both in 45B, meaning one of the two counties could lose its resident representation in the House. This is bad for both counties. Caroline went for years as the only county in the state without a resident delegate.
This reason behind this change — according to Del. Jay Jacobs, R-360-Kent, who opposes the plan — was the Republican caucus sought to establish more GOP-competitive districts in rural areas of counties like Prince George’s and Montgomery. So that’s party politics playing into redistricting on that side too.
How all of this will shake out will depend on the state legislature or maybe in court. At the very least, we hope when it comes to the legislative districts, every county has a resident delegate representing their neighbors in the General Assembly.
