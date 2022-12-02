A recent Wall Street Journal investigation found that it’s not just a handful of members of Congress who have traded stocks in ways that appear guided by inside information from government. Thousands of government employees are doing it as well. Among them were many whose stocks could rise or fall based on decisions their agencies made. Clearly the rules regarding financial conflicts of interest among federal employees need a review and potential overhaul.

