Tom Barkin visited the Eastern Shore last week, including stops in Denton, Easton and Cambridge.
Barkin is the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, a position he has held since 2018. In that position, he gathers near real-time research and data on the economic condition of the Mid-Atlantic region — South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, D.C., West Virginia and Maryland.
Among the topics brought up for discussion were the challenges of workforce development, lack of public transportation, smart growth and housing with its attendant water and sewer or septic needs balanced against state environmental mandates.
Barkin’s discussion of housing and its challenges struck a chord with us.
Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher said housing is one of the biggest barriers to hiring in Talbot County and that increased interests rates have made the problem worse.
“Is housing just an inevitable tragedy of the policies that we need to put in place to bring inflation under control?” Lesher asked Barkin.
Barkin agreed that policies addressing inflation reduces housing demand. As interest rates and costs increase, he explained, people can afford less.
Barkin added that the cost of an entry-level house has increased more than wages.
“And so, the average policeman, fireman, teacher, nurse with a spouse and kid can’t buy a house,” he said.
Barkin argued that the main issue is supply rather than interest rates. He said the two are connected.
“And, yes, that supply problem has something to do with interest rates and people having to borrow to build,” he said. “It has a lot to do with construction costs which are driven by inflation.”
Al Bond, president and CEO of the Avalon Foundation in Easton, said Talbot County’s higher real estate values create a high demand for a workforce that isn’t there.
“Every business here I think struggles to beat that,” Bond said. “The Avalon Foundation, which I work for, has been trying to get an electrician to show up for two months.”
Here is a reality check. This weekend there are only 80 homes on the market in Easton, according to Realtor.com. That sounds like a good inventory until you look at the prices. The least expensive are three manufactured homes listed at $135,000, $139,000 and $145,000. Only five homes — including those three manufactured homes — are under $200,000. Under $300,000, you will only find 11 homes and 38 under $500,000. That means the remaining 42 Easton homes listed on Realtor.com are above $500,000. There’s one home listed at $18.5 million.
Those prices are out of the reach for “the average policeman, fireman, teacher, nurse with a spouse and kid” that Barkin talked about.
The problem is not much better in other Eastern Shore communities. A solution is needed.
The three counties of Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot need thousands of additional housing units, whether they are single family homes, townhomes or apartments.
The challenge is a vocal element that opposes nearly any development at all. Often this opposition raises valid issues. Those issues need to be addressed, but the answer is not zero growth.
These housing units can be added while maintaining the character, the charm and the environment that makes the Eastern Shore a special place to live. When approving new developments, local governments need to require developers to foot the cost of the infrastructure to support this growth — roads, schools, and water and sewer systems.
It will not be easy, but this area is blessed with smart people who can figure it out.
