St. Michaels is headed in a self-professed “new direction.”
The Commissioners of St. Michaels fired the longtime town manager Jean Weisman in June, cut advertising spending and Commissioner Jaime Windon resigned her elected post on Aug. 9.
The town even retired (and later rehired) its police dog — K9 Max.
St. Michaels’ new direction worries restaurants and other businesses who rely on tourists and day trippers.
Commissioner Tad DuPont voiced some tenets of the St. Michaels “new direction” at a recent meeting.
“The intensity of the parking, and the general tourist atmosphere, is more intense,” he said, raising concerns with public drinking and noise at bars and restaurants. “It’s a tendency, it’s a trend, and I think the trend needs to be stopped. We need to go back to being a little more refined, a little cleaner, a little more respectful type of town.”
Tourism towns always have to balance the economic benefits visitors bring with concerns of residents about noise and other nuisances.
Residents’ concerns in St. Michaels about the direction of the town and issues with visitors (such as parking) should not be discounted.
But the last time we checked St. Michaels isn’t exactly dealing with the rowdiness of Ocean City or Bourbon Street or Daytona Beach.
We have to wonder who exactly is being referred to when commissioners and residents talk about being “more refined” and a “more respectful type of town.”
The restaurants, shops and other businesses and venues that rely on tourists in St. Michaels create jobs and tax revenue for the town and the Shore.
They help attract return visitors and new residents to the Eastern Shore.
Local businesses and their workers are still recovering from the pandemic and its impacts. They need our collective help and support.
We know there are ample pockets of our neighbors on the Eastern Shore who don’t want newcomers, tourists, growth or change.
We see that with opposition to a new Bay Bridge and local resistance to residential growth. They are very vocal, entrenched, influential and some instances affluent. But for the rest of us, the jobs and local businesses in places such as St. Michaels, Cambridge and Ocean City matter.
They shouldn’t be shunned aside. Small business owners, restauranteurs and their employees are also our neighbors whether they were born here or moved here. They are creating and paying taxes that help fund schools, public safety and help pay for needed infrastructure and community services.
Voters in St. Michaels will eventually decide if they like the new direction of the town.
We hope that direction finds balance and does not hurt local businesses and the jobs they create.
