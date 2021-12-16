Student loan payments have been suspended, loan rates set to 0% and collections on defaulted loans stopped during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the COVID-19 emergency relief for federal student loans is set to end Jan. 31, 2022.
U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), and their Senate colleagues have called on the Biden Administration to continue waiving borrowers’ interest on federal student loans for the duration of the COVID-19 national emergency.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, they pointed out the payment pause provides much-needed relief to millions of Americans. “While borrowers will begin making payments again soon, many are still dealing with financial challenges as our nation works to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic,” they wrote.
Accumulating student loan interest can be a daunting challenge for borrowers with the lowest incomes or the heaviest student debt burdens. Student debt has also disproportionately impacted Black, Latino and Native American communities, whose members face significantly higher rates of student loan default and delinquency compared to other borrowers.
“Continuing to waive student loan interest will provide borrowers with vital financial support during a time when students, borrowers, and higher education institutions are still recovering from economic and academic disruptions caused by the pandemic, including rising costs,” they wrote.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, federal borrowers have saved $5 billion each month in total since they stopped accruing interest on their federal student loans due to a federal pause instituted on March 13, 2020.
“This is money that is now available for housing, food, and other daily necessities to help borrowers support themselves, their families, and their communities during this pandemic,” lawmakers wrote.
We agree that it makes sense to continue this much-needed relief through the end of the national emergency. Hopefully, the Biden administration will take swift action to make that happen.
