It’s beginning to feel a bit like the movie Groundhog Day. As consumers make their weekly trek to the grocery stores many are noticing the holes on shelves where once there was a surplus of produce and dairy to choose from. Other staples noticeably missing, beef, pork and chicken and of course the infamous paper products. From Easton to Annapolis, consumers are getting worried and rightly so.
Weather, staffing shortages and supply chain issues could be all to blame for the empty shelves, but no clear answer or end to the problem is in sight. Still other large chains are seemingly having no problem keeping items stocked.
Used to being able to stop at the store on the way home from work, one local woman reported her surprise earlier this week. I’d forgotten to take something from the freezer to defrost this morning for tonight’s dinner, she said, and was shocked when I ran into the store to find so many shelves bare.
And while supplies trickle in, the Associated Press reports shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The shortages are widespread, impacting produce and meat as well as packaged goods such as cereal. And they’re being reported nationwide. U.S. groceries typically have 5% to 10% of their items out of stock at any given time; right now, that unavailability rate is hovering around 15%, according to Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman.
Part of the scarcity consumers are seeing on store shelves is due to pandemic trends that never abated — and are exacerbated by omicron. Americans are eating at home more than they used to, especially since offices and some schools remain closed.
Area farms are encouraging shoppers to buy local and while most are small they can supply our immediate area. The Kent Island Farmers Market in Chester, open every Thursday year round, is just one outlet. In May, the Centreville Farmers Market will reopen. On the Mid-Shore we are fortunate to have many farmers who sell direct, a quick search on Facebook yields a dozen or more — of those dairy and egg producers can be found also.
Many other local growers can be found at www.marylandsbest.net Search by town, county or producer and don’t forget our local watermen who work tirelessly to provide the freshest seafood available.
