It has been noted so often that it qualifies as a cliche, but this particular cliche, we would argue, is true: Today’s Republican Party has been remarkably successful at building support from working-class Americans by loudly hammering at inflammatory culture-war issues — racial school curriculum, transgender care, “wokeness” — even as it quietly pursues an economic agenda that betrays those very workers.
Less commonly noted but also true is that Democrats have bumbled their way onto the losing side of that equation. By any objective measure, Democratic economic policies are far more helpful to working Americans than Republican policies. Yet today’s Democrats have managed to drive away their traditional base of blue-collar supporters by signaling at every turn that they don’t respect them culturally.
Labor Day this week is a good time to talk about how our policies and politics got so out of alignment when it comes to America’s working people.
A time traveler from the first half of the 20th century would find much about today’s political landscape to be deeply puzzling, perhaps most of all as it relates to the working-class vote.
Acknowledging up front that this has never been the monolithic thing the term suggests (tomes have been written on what, exactly, “working class” means), there’s no question that the blue-collar base that bolstered Democrats from Franklin Roosevelt’s time through the 1980s has largely migrated to the GOP today.
By one narrow definition — voter income levels — Democrats have arguably become the party of the rich. Republicans now hold well over half the U.S. House seats in districts where the median income is below the national average, while Democrats hold almost two-thirds of the seats where median income is above that level.
This is the proverbial coastal elites versus working-class Middle America. The fact that the GOP now has a solid hold on the latter is a seismic shift in our politics.
Democrats’ electoral losses in the Rust Belt, where they once dominated on the strength of pro-labor-rights voters, is especially stark, while Republicans have almost completely commandeered rural areas that used to be up for grabs. As political analyst Bruce Mehlman told Axios earlier this year: “Republicans were the party of the country club, and they’re increasingly the party of country.”
Political parties do shift over time in their platforms, policies and philosophies. The GOP was once the civil-rights party, after all, back when Democrats were the Jim Crow party.
But what makes the Democrats’ losses among working-class Americans today so notable is that there’s no clear correlation to policy changes. Democrats today still are (as they have been for generations) the party of labor rights.
Republicans, meanwhile, have been largely successful in gutting America’s once-vibrant labor movement with its union-busting “right to work” legislation around the country.
Then there is the GOP’s stubborn opposition to minimum-wage increases.
Consider, more broadly, what has happened to wages nationally in the past half century, in comparison to what has happened to the compensation of those workers’ bosses.
This is nothing less than a second Gilded Age, with wealth concentrated in a few hands and a political system that keeps it that way. Yet in the face of those numbers, the biggest Republican fiscal obsession of the past few years was the party’s massive 2017 tax cut package, which primarily benefited corporations and their investors, threw peanuts to regular Americans and will ultimately add close to $2 trillion to the federal deficit, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
So as Labor Day fades away this week, this is the grim choice for America’s workers: a Republican Party that talks the talk, a Democratic Party that walks the walk, but no party that can manage to do both. That doesn’t require lectures to workers about who they should support but rather fundamental changes in the way both parties approach the people who keep America working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.