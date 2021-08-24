The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce is putting together gift bags to welcome new teachers with Talbot County Public Schools.
The chamber is accepting school supplies, and businesses can include promotional items as part of their donations, the chamber said.
The Talbot chamber needs to receive gift bag donations at its offices by 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. The chamber is located at 111 N. West Street in Easton.
These types of efforts give businesses and other organizations an opportunity to support the local community — and in this case, new teachers joining our local school district.
They show the commitment local businesses — larger and smaller — have to local schools and students. It also gives those businesses a positive way to promote themselves. The chamber program deserves plenty of support.
Teachers also deserve community support — including supplies. They (and plenty of others) are working under extraordinary and stressful circumstances. Health care workers, grocery store and restaurant employees, small business owners, emergency responders, nonprofits and plenty of others who serve our communities on the Shore face plenty of continued challenges from the pandemic and the economy.
We should all be doing our best to support our local businesses and others doing frontline work. That includes new teachers and other staff at our schools.
We hope the chamber’s efforts for new teachers sparks other groups and community support for other workers who continue to serve our towns and residents even during tough times.
For more information on the Talbot chamber and its gift bags for teachers program call 410-822-4653 or visit TalbotChamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.