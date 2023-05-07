A new poll indicates the U.S. Supreme Court, once at the top of the nation’s most respected national institutions, is plummeting in public approval, with neither Republicans nor Democrats satisfied with the nine justices or their legal opinions. Only slightly more than a third of Americans trust the court. Americans also strongly disagree with justices’ lifetime tenure. Although the court shouldn’t rule by public opinion, nor will public disapproval determine its future, the judiciary branch’s behavior has justified the scrutiny it is receiving.

