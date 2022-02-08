Today, Feb. 8, is Safer Internet Day, a global rally that aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues as people of all ages surround themselves with a myriad of digital devices.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in our nation’s youth online activities. The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit is seeing a rise in self-generated sexually explicit material by children. This material is also known as sexting, nudes or child sexual abuse material — also known as child pornography.
One in six youths, ages 9-17, have admitted to sharing a nude image, according to Maryland State Police. Of those, 50% admitted that they didn’t care if they knew the recipient in real life. Also, 41% of those youth who have shared a nude image also sent images to people they believed were adults.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, cases of online enticement, which involve an adult communicating with someone believed to be a child via the internet with the intent to commit a sexual offense or abduction, surged since the start of the pandemic. In 2020, NCMEC recorded 37,872 cases of online enticement, compared to 19,174 in 2019.
With a generation of youth as online content creators, it is important for parents to have open communication with their children about content sharing. With both boys and girls involved in sexting behaviors, parents need to have age appropriate conversations with their children, beginning as soon as they have access to any technological device.
Parents also are encouraged to monitor their children’s use of all digital devices, including cell phones.
Maryland State Police offer the following internet safety tips:
• Place computers in a common area of the house
• Make reasonable rules and set screen time limits
• Reinforce the guiding rule “Don’t talk to strangers”
• Put accounts in your name and know your child’s passwords
• Don’t let your children give out personal information online
• Be aware of other digital devices your child may be using
• Review the use histories or logs of your digital devices to see where your children have been online
Parents who believe their child may be a victim of exploitation should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. If you believe your child is in immediate danger, contact your local police department or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.