U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., was in Easton on Monday and attended an event honoring first responders.
Van Hollen is also at the forefront of Democratic efforts for federal policing and criminal justice reforms. The senator shows both the challenges and opportunities with needed police and justice reforms.
We must recognize the critical and essential frontline work police officers and other emergency responders do in our communities every day.
They need the training, compensation and support to do their jobs effectively and safely. That includes when responders have to deal with mental health crises, domestic and child abuse, addiction and homelessness.
They are protecting our most vulnerable and often our most hurting neighbors.
Police officers are the ones on the frontlines as we witness a rise in shooting violence in big cities such as Baltimore, New York and Chicago as well as here on the Shore in Cambridge and Salisbury.
But we also need changes in policing and the justice system overall. We cannot ignore the racial and socio-economic inequities baked into our legal system beyond police on the streets.
We need to look at how to effectively use technology — including body cameras — to improve public safety as well as to offer effective and fair oversight.
Law enforcement agencies across the Shore and country need to look at the use of force and how best to train officers to deal with dangerous and toxic situations.
Police officers are working under a constant social media spotlight with every encounter potentially headline news by going viral on Twitter or Facebook. That is the reality and police officers and departments need to adjust to accordingly.
We also need to look at our drug laws — marijuana and beyond.
The decades-long “war on drugs” along with past bipartisan crime bills have left in their wake broken futures, families and neighborhoods. We are seeing some of the brokenness and hopelessness in shootouts in the Bronx, execution shootings in Chicago and the violent crime in Cambridge.
Big city mayors and other politicians need to come up with some answers for the carnage — or they should be voted out of office.
Maryland needs to learn from other states as it looks to legalize marijuana for recreational use. That should be teamed with a comprehensive examination and reforms of other drug laws as well as prison sentences.
Van Hollen deserves credit for coming to Easton and honoring our first responders for their community work.
We hope his and other police and criminal justice reform efforts can get outside of partisan and ideological talking points and result in real change that reform drug laws, support police but also offer better transparency and oversight for the communities officers serve and protect.
