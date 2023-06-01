In what was an eerie first in congressional history, an artificial intelligence program mimicked a senator to open a hearing on artificial intelligence last month. The demonstration by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, of how perfectly A.I. could recreate both his voice and the kind of wording he would use highlighted some of the real dangers this technology poses absent standardized guidelines governing its use. As Blumenthal noted, it could just as easily have been programmed to mimic him endorsing, say, the surrender of Ukraine. What appears to be bipartisan support for some sort of A.I. regulation going forward is encouraging.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.