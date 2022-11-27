In the pantheon of serious societal problems today, the inability to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s new concert tour ranks pretty low. But last week’s Ticketmaster debacle, which infuriated hundreds of thousands of “Swifties” who spent hours fruitlessly trying to navigate the online service as it repeatedly froze, has highlighted the broader problem with the company’s monopoly in the live-events industry. Calls for its breakup are rising, as they should.
The problems with ticket presales to Swift’s “Eras” tour were fairly straightforward: So many people were signing onto the Ticketmaster platform that it repeatedly crashed. More than 2 million tickets were ultimately sold, but many other would-be buyers were thwarted. Ticketmaster canceled plans for a sale last Friday of any remaining tickets because of the problems.
Ticketmaster has essentially blamed Swift’s popularity. But that ignores the fact that the situation was easily predictable — Swift is indeed one of the world’s most popular music stars. That in turn begs the question of why Ticketmaster wasn’t better prepared and didn’t respond more effectively to the problem.
Surely one answer has to be: Why should they? No other online ticketing company is big enough to do what Ticketmaster does. Where else are fans going to go?
As a result of the publicity over last week’s problems, some members of Congress are calling to revisit approval more than a decade ago of Ticketmaster’s merger with the concert-promotion company Live Nation. That merger doesn’t appear to have had a direct impact on last week’s mess, because Swift isn’t represented by Live Nation. But the scenario that concerned critics when the merger was first approved — that the concert promoter might pressure its musical acts to use Ticketmaster — has always been an obvious problem.
More broadly, the merger helped make Ticketmaster (and its ticket-resale partners) effectively the only place buyers can go for tickets to major events, meaning the company doesn’t have to worry that aggravated customers might flee to a competitor.
Ticketmaster said in a statement, “The biggest venues and artists turn to us because we have the leading ticketing technology in the world.” And how well did that technology work out last week? As Swift herself noted in a frustrated post, even those who managed to get tickets “feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”
The real reason venues and artists turn to Ticketmaster is because, for major events, they are effectively the only option. This is the very definition of a monopoly. And last week’s meltdown was a picture-perfect demonstration of the problem with monopolies.
The Justice Department has reportedly opened an antitrust investigation, and one predates this latest breakdown. That’s good to know, and congressional calls for hearings should go forward. Whether it’s tech services, oil companies, the phone company, or a millennial’s greatest hits, competition is always better for the consumer.
