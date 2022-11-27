In the pantheon of serious societal problems today, the inability to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s new concert tour ranks pretty low. But last week’s Ticketmaster debacle, which infuriated hundreds of thousands of “Swifties” who spent hours fruitlessly trying to navigate the online service as it repeatedly froze, has highlighted the broader problem with the company’s monopoly in the live-events industry. Calls for its breakup are rising, as they should.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.