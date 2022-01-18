Democrats in New York City have made a mistake that promises to play directly into Republican plans for midterm elections this year. The Big Apple’s new mayor, Eric Adams, endorsed and allowed a bill to become law that will let roughly 800,000 noncitizens vote in local elections. The GOP is certain to exploit this decision as an example of liberalism run amok. And Republicans will be justified.
Adams said last week he looks forward to “bringing millions more into the democratic process.” The City Council approved the legislation a month ago, making New York the first major city to grant municipal voting to noncitizens. Eleven towns in Maryland and two towns in Vermont let some noncitizens vote in municipal elections, and San Francisco in 2023 plans to let some noncitizens vote in school board elections.
Republicans on the national scene assert that the Democratic Party is trying to manipulate election outcomes by finding ways to let immigrants vote. There’s no fear that New York local politics would suddenly become overwhelmed by Republican victors if noncitizens weren’t allowed to have a say. But the message this measure sends is the wrong one, particularly at a time when Republicans, smarting from the embarrassment of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, are looking for every opportunity to blame Democrats for the erosion of U.S. democracy.
Unless the courts throw out New York’s law, which is still possible, permanent residents with green cards and those known as Dreamers who were brought here illegally as children will be allowed to vote for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough presidents and City Council members. Prospective new voters must have resided in the city for 30 or more days prior to an election. The first elections in which noncitizens would be allowed to vote are in 2023.
There are certain perks and privileges that deserve to be the exclusive domain of U.S. citizens, and voting in federal, state or local elections is one of them. New York’s decision devalues citizenship and removes one of the main rewards of going through the arduous process of achieving citizenship status.
The legislation also creates an undue burden on New York City’s election officials. The election system will need to create new ballots for noncitizens since noncitizens will not be allowed to vote in state or federal elections. The 30-day residency requirement will also need to be verified, which opens the door for transients to vote and leave. And how will election officials make these verifications? With the same voter ID that Republicans have been demanding?
Allowing noncitizens to vote sends all the wrong messages. Only U.S. citizens should be granted the right to vote in U.S. elections. Voting rights should remain among the incentives for legal immigrants to obtain citizenship status and proudly participate in this democracy.
