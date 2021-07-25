On this day in 1972, details of the Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light when the Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service and the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment.
Some of those patients in the government study were allowed to die.
The anniversary of the Tuskegee Experiment is a sober reminder of past mistreatment of Blacks, Native Americans and others. Some of those inequities and inequalities persist today.
It is also part of American history that needs to be discussed with fairness and perspective with focus on the purpose of our democracy and not contemporary partisan agenda. We need to learn from our past with hopes that will help us all better achieve the promise of America. We also need to acknowledge that many of America’s historical and contemporary social challenges are also rooted human failings and fallibilities that cut across cultures and history.
Hopefully, we can learn to treat each other with more civility, caring and compassion at the community and personal levels rather dividing along lines of politics, class and race.
The anniversary of the Tuskegee experiment should also not be lost as we have some hesitations toward the COVID-19 vaccines.
There is historical and contemporary distrust of the government and government health systems that are part of the equation.
Some of the vaccine hesitancy comes from the populist right and rural areas. Some of it comes from Hispanics, immigrants and African Americans.
The issue is a lot more complicated than partisan divides and deserves a more serious conversation on our history and our future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.