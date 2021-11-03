What used to be common courtesies can be so rare in this day and age of frayed nerves and forsaken social conventions, but they mean as much as they ever did.
Time hasn't been kind to the practices of being a lady or a gentleman, and for a variety of reasons including perhaps in the interest of avoiding being overbearing, many recommended practices have faded from regular use.
Holding doors, purposeful kindness, hospitality and civility in conversation — among a plethora of other positive practices — seem to be less frequently employed, to the detriment of us all.
Because of the paucity of intentional politeness, and because of the positive effect it can have on all of us, it's important to share kindnesses when we see them in the hopes they will become more likely.
This week we received a heartwarming letter from Rodger and Terry McQuay of Bozman about a heart wrenching event, titled: "Thank you and be proud of your employees." It reminds us how small gestures of kindness can pack a lot of meaning.
"On Wednesday, Oct. 27, we were in a long procession for a very dear and close friend, Robert "Bobby" Hambleton, traveling out of St. Michaels and down Bozman Road.
"We want to thank the St. Michaels Police Department for the escort out of town and stopping traffic at 'Head of the Neck' so we could all turn down Bozman Road uninterrupted.
"But mostly, we want to personally thank the many people who pulled over to the side of the road as a show of respect. Especially the Dobson Landscape trucks we saw who actually stopped and turned their hazard lights on AND to the employee of Blue Stone Contracting operating a tractor cutting grass along St. Michaels Road. This gentleman stopped his tractor, opened the door, took his hat off and stood there in respect for the passing procession.
"Believe me, this tugged at our hearts and was acknowledged by the procession.
"Employers, please know this is rare anymore, to see such respect for a stranger and we sincerely thank you and your employees for their show of respect on a very hard day for Bobby's family and friends."
Thanks, Terry and Rodger, for your kindness in taking the time to drop a line to your community via The Star Democrat. It's always good to be reminded that courtesy and respect are alive and well in Talbot County.
