The 50th annual Waterfowl Festival began Thursday with opening ceremonies at 4 p.m. the Tidewater Inn, where the 2020 Hall of Fame artists and volunteers were inducted.
Renowned sculptors William H. Turner and David H. Turner, former board member and Sculpture Gallery Chair Doug Collison, and former Festival Board President and Carving Gallery Chair Debbye Jackson, in memoriam, were celebrated for their contributions.
The premiere night party and William A. Perry Scholarship Decoy and Art Auction followed. The premiere night party benefits the conservation work of Waterfowl Chesapeake and the Festival to create, restore and conserve waterfowl and their habitat in the Chesapeake Bay region.
The Festival kicks off in earnest today, Nov. 12, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 14. The Waterfowl Festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the Festival are $20 each, which gives access for all three days, with children under 10 admitted free. Some activities are not included in the general admission fee.
This year’s featured artist Bart Walter has created a special piece of work for the occasion. “Wind and Waves” is a bronze sculpture of two Canada geese taking flight while three Canvasback ducks look on. They are two of the most beloved waterfowl species found in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Painter Art LaMay, who has exhibited at the Festival almost all of its 50 years, has produced a unique piece of art, “Looking Back,” that will be sold as a limited edition this weekend.
The Festival features perennially popular events like the world waterfowl calling championships, retriever and raptor demonstrations, Dock Dogs, and art exhibits.
Other highlights include:
• Activities for kids, including art activities, fishing derby and miniature decoy painting;
• Exhibits and vendors for sportsmen, including waterfowling artifacts and sporting arms exhibits, and the Sportsman’s Pavilion, and calling contests, including the World Championship goose, live goose, live duck and team goose calling contests;
• Wonderful food from nonprofit organizations at concession stands located at various Waterfowl Festival venues, offering Festival-goers a wide range of food choices while supporting worthy causes; and
• Shopping opportunities — in addition to the art for sale, the Festival offers the Artisans Gifts & Workshop, Festival Shoppes and Buy, Sell, Swap.
Visitors also will want to visit some of the many restaurants and stores in Easton and Talbot County during their trip here for the Waterfowl Festival.
The Waterfowl Festival attracted more than 15,000 people, had a $2.6 million economic impact, and generated about $787,000 in tax revenue for Talbot County in 2019, according to a study by Rockport Analytics, released in January. The study was commissioned by Waterfowl Chesapeake ahead of its 50th anniversary Festival this November, which was postponed from last year because of COVID-19.
The Festival has raised millions of dollars since 1971 for regional waterfowl and habitat conservation efforts, education and research.
Founded in 2011, Waterfowl Chesapeake is the Festival’s primary beneficiary, with a mission of creating, restoring and conserving waterfowl habitat throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed and nearby coastal bays.
Waterfowl Festival Inc. is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to wildlife conservation, the promotion of wildlife art and the celebration of life on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Complete information about the Waterfowl Festival is available in the official guide and at www.waterfowlfestival.org. Pocket guides featuring schedules and maps are available at the Waterfowl Festival headquarters at South and Harrison streets and at vendors around town.
The Waterfowl Festival offers a range of exhibits, events and activities for young and old, local residents and visitors. Come out and enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of this year’s Festival.
