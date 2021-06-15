Events are starting to return to the Shore with COVID metrics improving and government mask and social distancing mandates eased.
The Maryland Department of Health reported just 60 new positive COVID tests on Monday, June 14, with 187 patients hospitalized for the virus statewide. The number of hospitalizations for COVD totaled more than 1,950 in January, according to MDH.
The improvements are resulting in more in-person events.
The Academy Art Museum in Easton will host a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 20, at the museum grounds. The event includes musical performances, art exhibits and kids activities. It will be held the day after the Talbot Boys march and rally on Saturday in Easton at the county courthouse.
There are other Juneteenth events planned across the Shore. The holiday celebrates when enslaved persons learned of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. These events deserve support from our communities.
There are other events returning to the Delmarva Peninsula after being canceled or forced into the virtual space during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Avalon Foundation is bringing back its Independence Day carnival and fireworks. The carnival — which was canceled last year — runs June 25 through July 4 near Target off of Easton Parkway. There will also be a Fourth of July fireworks show.
We are glad to see more events and more people safely venturing out — whether it is for a concert, sporting event or to just to enjoy life on our peninsula.
There are so many jobs, livelihoods and small businesses still hanging on by a thread because of the pandemic. We need to safely support our local businesses and restaurants as well as special events that bring us together as a community and highlight local musicians and artists.
It’s good to see community events, sports and the performing arts return to live events. It’s good for our economy and our collective mental health.
We are all navigating the reopening of the economy and fewer COVID orders and rules. We should be respectful of each other and employees at stores, restaurants and event venues.
Now, let’s do our best to support local events and local businesses.
They definitely need it.
