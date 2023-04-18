The big tax preparation companies are all upset because the Biden administration proposes to do something that those companies have long promised but never actually done: Provide consistently free digital tax filing services. Oh, sure, companies like TurboTax and H&R Block have offered free filing services in the past, but good luck to any customers who tried. The companies created a deliberate maze of circuitous links to frustrate would-be free filers to the point they gave up and accepted the pay-only options.

