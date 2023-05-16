The worst global pandemic in a century officially drew to a close in the U.S. last Thursday. The formal end of the coronavirus state of emergency sounds arbitrary to a nation that has already mostly moved on. But there are real-world effects to Thursday’s declaration.
Special rules end that made it easier for people to access federal food-assistance programs. Private insurers no longer have to provide free coronavirus tests. Once the federal government’s current stockpile of vaccines runs out later this year, some people could face out-of-pocket costs for them. It’s a good time to ask whether some of the temporary measures that worked are worth making permanent.
The official death toll from the start of the pandemic in late 2019 to this month is almost 7 million globally, with 1.1 million of those deaths in the U.S. Both figures certainly underestimate the true human cost of the disease, based on analyses of excess mortality rates throughout the pandemic. Some 1,000 coronavirus deaths per week are still being reported in the U.S. alone. But the disease is clearly no longer the menace it was two years ago. Widespread vaccination and the fact that so much of the population has already had and survived the virus has rendered it, for most, a manageable threat, like standard flu viruses (which still kill tens of thousands of Americans annually).
The Trump administration declared the first public health emergency under federal rules that extend such declarations for 90 days. It has been renewed in 90-day increments ever since. With the most recent renewal, in February, the Biden administration said it would be allowed to expire permanently when it ended, which happened at 11:59 p.m. May 11.
One potentially disruptive change is the end of the so-called Title 42 powers to quickly expel migrant asylum seekers during public health emergencies. Imposed as an emergency rule under the Trump administration three years ago and continued under President Joe Biden, the measure has been used to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants. Biden has ordered 1,500 troops to assist border patrol officials with what is expected to be a surge of immigrants seeking entry under the relaxed rules.
Other more mundane but real changes include the end of a requirement that laboratories and hospitals around the country report certain details of coronavirus test results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, some states have laws prohibiting the sharing of such information with the federal government except under declared public health emergencies — meaning the country will in some ways be flying blind this week regarding the continuing coronavirus cases out there.
On these and other issues, it’s worth examining what worked during the pandemic — and whether some permanent changes to the nation’s health care system are worth considering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.